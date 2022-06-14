Princeton City Council approves water and sewer projects as well as collection system improvements

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council on June 13th approved three resolutions in governance for grant applications from the Department of Natural Resources.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the resolutions involved water projects, sewer, and collection system improvements.

A building permit was approved for the Mercer County Fair Board for the construction of a lean-to at the fair building.

A fireworks permit was approved for Bill Heck.

Ball field bid packets will be discussed at a meeting on June 23rd at 5:15 p.m.

There will also be a special meeting with representatives from the City of Mercer and Rathbun Lake regarding public water. The meeting will be held at a later date.

The City of Princeton will post a position for gas personnel.