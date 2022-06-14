Audio: Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox to speak at National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference in Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox will speak at the National Sheriff’s Association annual conference at the Kansas City Convention Center. His presentation, “How a Rural Sheriff’s Office Rolled Out a Cost-Effective Smartphone Deployment,” will be presented on June 29th at 2 pm. The conference is scheduled to run from June 27th through 30th.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office partnered with T-Mobile and the company’s “Connecting Heroes” plan. Cox explains his office was able to buy a cell phone for himself and each deputy, and the service is free. His office went with Android phones that have quality cameras and audio.

Cox’s presentation at the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference will cover why the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office went with the plan.

Cox says this process minimizes calls that come through dispatch and to the sheriff’s office. It also expedites response from deputies or Cox himself to residents and businesses.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office also partnered with Visual Labs as the company provides car and body cameras for law enforcement that utilize software instead of a physical camera system for body cameras.

Cox’s office tested different body cameras that were available, and deputies preferred Visual Labs over all other models.

Cox says some of the body camera systems would have cost $117,000 to $120,000 to equip 12 officers, and there would have been annual maintenance. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office acquired the Visual Labs’ system for about $12,000, noting a citizen gave $10,000 to the sheriff’s office to go toward the system. The money the agency saved can be used elsewhere.

Cox adds that T-Mobile and Visual Labs “have been amazing to work with.” He found out about Visual Labs at the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Conference, as the company was a vendor. Cox got a call about T-Mobile’s Connecting Heroes and T-Mobile, Visual Labs, and the National Sheriffs’ Association asked him if he would speak at the national conference about what his office is doing.

He says some small agencies spend $40,000 to $100,000 just for body cameras.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office started ordering items last year, and it has been online with them for a few months. Other agencies from across the country have contacted him about what his office is doing, and defense lawyers and others have told him they like Livingston County’s body camera system better than other area agencies.

Cox has spoken at the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Conference before, but he has never taught at the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference. He has attended the national conference before, and he calls it “an honor” to represent the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the community and share information to help others.

Cox’s presentation on June 29th is not open to the public.