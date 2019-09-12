Spickard Board of Aldermen vote on water contract with Spickard Fire Protection District

The Spickard Board of Aldermen voted on a water contract with the Spickard Fire Protection District Monday. The contract will be kept the same, except for any water use inside of Spickard and for training use not being charged to the fire department.

The board approved getting bids on the fire truck and mowing and brush cutting fees were kept the same.

The new Spickard Special Road District contract was sent by certified mail. It was previously reported the one-year contract involves the city deducting costs of street lighting from the motor fuel tax and giving the remainder, if any, to the special road district. Spickard City Hall is waiting for a response.

The board went into an executive session for personnel matters.

