Groundbreaking for “Better MC2-Project 2020” to be held in Milan on September 23, 2019

The Milan C-2 Board of Education approved the proposal from PSR Construction Inc., from Kirksville, Missouri to serve as the general contractor for the upcoming construction project – Better MC2-Project 2020.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm. The ceremony will be in the front parking lot – the site for the new construction. Dr. Ben Yocom, Superintendent of the Milan C-2 School District stated, “There are multiple stakeholders that have been active in promoting and supporting this project. The community has patiently waited for this and we are now on the precipice of history for the school! The excitement is contagious and I cannot wait for this step in improving our physical foundation for our students!”

The entire Milan C-2 Family is invited to attend this historic event! A brief reception will take place in the cafeteria immediately after the ceremony. Noted contributors/supporters of the project will be recognized as well!

This project, when completed, will provide a connected learning environment for all students in grades K-12; allow for a larger cafeteria; a modernized Library-Media center and a Competitive gymnasium with locker-rooms. Construction will begin after the 23rd and the renovated elementary building, the new cafeteria/commons area and the revamped Library-Media Center will be completed at the beginning of the 2020-2021 School Year – the gym and locker-room will be completed by the start of Basketball season in November 2020.

In April of 2019, the voters within the Milan C-2 School District supported a $.35 Tax Levy increase with a 64% approval; this specific ballot assistance was to complete the aforementioned project. The proposed cost of this project is $4.4 million.

