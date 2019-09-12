Boil advisories issued for portions of Grundy and Sullivan Counties

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to main water line leak repair.

The repair was made in the area of Route W and Southwest 20th Street. The affected area includes Highway 6 to the Grundy-Livingston County line and the Thompson River to the Grundy-Daviess County line.

The precautionary boil advisory will continue until further notice.

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has placed some customers on a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory affects Sullivan County Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C to Tiger Road, Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, and Sumter, Shell, and Rolling roads.

The precautionary boil advisory will continue until further notice.

–

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares