Spickard Board of Aldermen vote not to pay city employees for holidays

The Spickard Board of Aldermen voted Monday evening to not pay city employees for holidays.

The Missouri Rural Water Association, Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, and All-State Consultants were approved to continue work on a water and wastewater project for the city.

The vote was taken following a discussion by Liz Grove and Gary Webber from the water association and Cary Sayre from All-State on a small borrower’s loan for wastewater and drinking water needs.

It was reported that water loss for November was 12.28%.

The Spickard Board of Aldermen also voted to set meetings for the second Monday of the month at 6 o’clock in the evening starting in February.

