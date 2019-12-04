Cameron man who escaped custody has case bound to Division One

A case has been bound over to Division One of DeKalb County Circuit Court for a Cameron resident police say fled on foot from the DeKalb County Courthouse in November.

Eighteen-year-old James Michyl Larue is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was charged with felony escape or attempted an escape from custody while under arrest for a felony.

Larue originally faced felony charges of first-degree assault or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on those charges on December 11, 2019.

