Hiring events to be held in Trenton

Local News December 3, 2019 KTTN News
Job Fair

Two hiring events will be held at the Trenton Job Center at 1104 Main Street next week.

The Missouri Department of Corrections will hold a job fair on the morning of December 10th from 8:30 to 11:30 for individuals interested in joining the Western Missouri Correctional Center team.

More information on the Department of Corrections can be obtained by contacting the personnel clerk at 816-632-1390 extension 2119 or Recruiter Samona Kosfeld at 573-526-6477.

Manpower will have a hiring event at the Trenton Job Center on the afternoon of December 11th at 1 o’clock.

Applicants will need to create a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative and bring picture identification and one other form of identification.

Those who have not been to a Job Center in the last three months should come early to complete registration. Questions about next week’s hiring events should be directed to the Trenton Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15.

