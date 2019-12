Children can make gingerbread houses and pine cone bird feeders at the Trenton Hy-Vee next week.

The Kids Christmas Event with Santa will be held in the cafeteria seating area on the afternoon of December 14th from 2 to 4 o’clock. Parents must attend with their children.

Contact Hy-Vee Dietitian Cindy Eivins to RSVP or for more information at 359-2278.

