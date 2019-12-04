Livingston County Library among nine that receive grants

Nine libraries have received Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grants totaling $15,900.

“Missouri’s libraries serve as resource hubs for their communities, with many acting as the de facto business center in their area,” Ashcroft said. “These grants ensure they can continue to offer their patrons materials which are vital to the development of business and workforce skills.”

Workforce Development Collection Improvement Grants are used to strengthen print, audio and digital collections in the areas of workforce development and small business support. The grants were offered to libraries with revenue below $2 million that serve populations over 15,000.

The following libraries received grants:

Library Awarded Amount

Boonslick Regional Library $2,400.00

Cape Girardeau Public Library $1,500.00

Hannibal Free Public Library $1,500.00

Joplin Public Library $1,500.00

Little Dixie Regional Libraries $2,400.00

Livingston County Library $1,500.00

Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District $1,500.00

University City Public Library $1,500.00

Wright County Library $2,100.00

Each library received a $1,500 base amount, with multi-branch library districts receiving an additional $300 for each branch location.

The Secretary of State’s State Library has approved a total of 40 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $207,534 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

