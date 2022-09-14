Spickard Board of Aldermen announce that smoke testing of sewer system to be repeated

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 12th announced smoke testing will need to be repeated, and problem areas will need to be fixed.

Landowners will be responsible for the cost to keep rainwater out of the sewer system. A chlorinator will be placed temporarily at the water tower to add chlorine to the water system.

The board voted to hold a special closed session meeting on September 14th at 6 p.m. to meet with interested employee applicants. The applicants are for the maintenance position that will open soon.