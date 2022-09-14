Superintendent Dan Owens to retire from North Mercer School District

Local News September 14, 2022 KTTN News
North Mercer School District Website V1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved a retirement letter from Superintendent Dan Owens on September 12th. The board is looking to contract with the Missouri Association of Rural Educators to aid in the superintendent search.

The board approved a career ladder. Teri Noe will serve as the board committee member. The career ladder plan will be developed, and plans will be approved in the near future. Owens says the career ladder’s purpose is to enhance the educational experience of students by recognizing and rewarding productive, effective teachers by paying a stipend for additional work after contracted hours.

The Comprehensive School Improvement Plan draft was presented. Heath West and Kailer Stevenson will serve as the board representatives on plan development.

The board approved 21st Century Grant employee contracts. The extra-duty contracts for 19 employees are to be paid through the federal grant. Responsibilities range from the program director to after-school tutors.

Makayli Purvis of Princeton was hired to serve as a Special Education and Speech aide.

The board approved the finance, guidance, and transportation reports.

Post Views: 79
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.