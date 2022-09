Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries due to a Peterbilt truck overturning six miles west of New Boston on Tuesday morning, September 13th.

A private vehicle took 43-year-old Lucas Wright to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before running off the right side of the road, overcorrecting, and overturning onto the road. The vehicle was demolished.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.