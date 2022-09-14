Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th.

Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district.

The amendments involved an expected increase in taxes collected, matching the summer school contract service invoiced, special education contract services, adding back money for expected state wrestling expenses, football official’s contracts, adding back money for middle school supplies, and adding travel expenses for the special education director. Other budget amendments involved adjustments for the cost of memberships for each principal, an adjustment per an invoice from Apple Bus for summer school transportation services, increases for other transportation, an increase for early childhood special education and kindergarten snacks, added salary expenses for mentoring and stipends for employees working on curriculum, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief teacher retention grant funds.

The board approved bus routes. Gott reported the updated routes were provided to him by Apple Bus on September 13th. He said a new driver started at the bus company on September 12th, and three drivers were to test on September 14th. He noted there was a good chance routes would be amended.

A physical therapy contract was approved with the Wolf Therapy Team LLC. The therapy consultant will be paid $75 per hour for services rendered and $75 per hour for travel.

Gott reported Trenton R-9 had a physical therapist contract through Wright Memorial Hospital, but the hospital did not currently have one available for the school district. He said Wolf Therapy reached out and was comparable.

Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Advisor Joy Bridges presented medals to Caleb Ray and Caleb Shell who competed in Star Events Nationals in San Diego, California. The two students placed 16th in the country and received silver medals.

Bridges said they had a presentation on food preservation. Requirements included preparing a meal that could be ready in 30 minutes or less. Their meal was called Snack Attack Chicken and Chips.

Director of Academics Doctor Jill Watkins gave a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan update. She has started adding links to the document, which is live on the Trenton R-9 website.

There are plans in place to reach the goals of the CSIP. If there is a specific change, it would have to be approved by the board.

Watkins reported that 83 out of 100 certified teachers participated in the Missouri Teacher Development System summer curriculum stipend. Teachers could log up to 20 hours at $24.50 per hour for a total of $490.

Post-survey data showed that 44.3% of the participants were at Rissler Elementary School, 28.6% were at Trenton High School, and 27.1% were at Trenton Middle School.

Watkins said the data showed teachers appreciated the compensation for the time they spent preparing curriculum for the next school year during the summer.

She noted feedback from the 17 certified teachers who did not participate in the stipend was honest. Some said they did not feel the work they did this summer should be turned in, some did not feel they earned the money, and some were new and did not know what to do. Watkins commented one teacher said he or she did not feel like working over the summer.

Gott reported guidance was sent out at the end of last month about the career ladder, and there were no major changes. The career ladder involves three steps. Step one is $1,500 for certified teachers with two years of experience, step two is $3,000 for those with three years, and step three is $5,000 for those with five years.

Gott said it would cost Trenton R-9 about $205,000. He noted the state called it a 60/40 grant, but it really is 50/50 due to paying into retirement.

He reported the career ladder would make things tight this year, but it could be put in the budget for next year if the grant is still in place for another year. He thought the district should work toward bringing it to staff next year if it is still available.

Gott reported Grand River Technical School students are working on secondary locks for each classroom for Trenton R-9. The project is being done at cost and will cost the district about $400.

He said the idea for the secondary locks came from the safety meeting with local law enforcement at the start of the school year. The Chillicothe School District has already implemented secondary locks.

The first round of emergency drills has been scheduled. The drills include for fire on September 16th, tornado on September 20th, SafeDefend on September 29th, and earthquake as part of the Great American Shake Out on October 20th.

Gott reported individual Missouri Assessment Program scores have been sent to families. Districtwide scores have been embargoed until December. Another report is to be released in the spring.

Watkins noted there are no comparison scores for this year. She thinks the spring report will include growth points.

The board entered into a closed session for student matters and personnel.