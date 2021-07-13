Spickard Board of Aldermen address damage to sewer system

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Spickard’s Board of Aldermen were told Monday evening that products not meant to be flushed were being flushed down toilets causing damage and additional expenses for the pumping stations.

Problems are being experienced at the south lift pump station and it is being recommended that the pumps be replaced along with the electrical panel.

Aldermen also discussed an update to the sewer permit modification for the year through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The next meeting of the Spickard Board of Aldermen is August 9, 2021.

