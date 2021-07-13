Laredo Board of Education sets meal prices; approve student/faculty handbook

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education set meal prices on July 12 for the 2021/2022 school year. The cost of lunch was set at $2.70, with breakfast costing $1.60.

A bus bid was accepted from Johnny Engleman to buy a bus from the district for $501.50.

The board approved the student/faculty handbook and an emergency management plan. Voluntary student accident insurance will be offered.

The tax rate hearing for Laredo R-7 will be on August 9, 2021, at 6 pm, with the regular board meeting to follow.

An audit is also scheduled for August 5.

