North Mercer Board of Education approve bid for milk; set date for tax rate hearing

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education appointed staff members to positions July 12th. Those staff members included Terry Bomgardner as homeless liaison and migrant education director, Lauren Guilkey as foster care point of contact, and Greg Frost as English Language Learners coordinator.

Board of education goals were approved. One goal was added that involved the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bid was approved from Anderson-Erickson of Des Moines, Iowa for milk services. It was the only bid submitted.

The tax rate hearing for North Mercer was set for August 9th at 5:55 in the evening. That is five minutes before the regular August board meeting.

The board discussed the Return to Learn Plan that will be implemented at the start of the school year. The plan is available on the North Mercer website and is a fluid document.

The school board was told that preliminary assessed valuation numbers are in, and it looks like there will be an increase. The board of equalization meeting will be held at a later date.

North Mercer is looking for a part-time music education teacher and a cook.

Community members Valerie and Jim Martin discussed concerns with the community and school rapport. Superintendent Dan Owens says they want to make the relationship between the community and school stronger. Nothing was decided on the matter July 12th.

