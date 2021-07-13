On tap today and the Livingston County and Linn County fairs

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Fair schedule today shows the check-in for poultry and rabbits this morning along with the arrival of breeding swine and crossbred breeding swine.

The poultry show is at 9:30 and the breeding swine show starts at 1 o’clock. This evening, from 5 to 9 o’clock will be the check-in for market swine. There will be a blacksmithing demonstration at 5 o’clock plus the rabbits, advanced showmanship test, at 7 o’clock.

The schedule for the Linn County Youth Fair at Brookfield includes check-in this morning for dogs with the dog show beginning at 8 o’clock. A horse event is listed for 1 o’clock. Shooting sports awards are scheduled tonight from 5 until 9 o’clock.

Related