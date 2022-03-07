Slick road causes Bethany woman’s pickup to skid into path of big rig on I-35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Bethany resident was taken to the hospital following an Interstate 35 accident Monday morning four miles south of Eagleville.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 34-year-old Chasiti Robbins of Bethany. A private vehicle took her to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The pickup Robbins was driving skidded off the right side of the ice and snow-covered highway, she over-corrected causing the pickup to return to the road where it skidded into the path of a semi driven by 48-year-old Mario Zavquez Reyes of Allende in the country of Mexico. He wasn’t hurt.

The pickup was demolished and the Kenworth big rig received moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

