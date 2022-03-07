Charges filed against two individuals following law enforcement pursuits in Livingston and Caldwell counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Charges have been filed following separate law enforcement pursuits Sunday in Livingston and Caldwell counties.

Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill of rural Chillicothe has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and with felony drug possession. No bond was allowed pending his appearance in Livingston county circuit court. Truitt was taken into custody east of Chillicothe after getting out of a vehicle Sunday night and running from officers.

Charges filed in Caldwell County Circuit Court accuse 39-year-old Bobbie Jo Harter of Belton with two felonies and three misdemeanors. Harter is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk to any person, speeding (26 miles an hour or more above the speed limit), driving while the license was suspended or revoked, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Caldwell County Circuit Court. Early on Sunday, Chillicothe police assisted sheriffs’ deputies from Livingston and Caldwell counties with the deployment of stop sticks for an alleged stolen vehicle that had failed to halt for officers.

In an unrelated case from Friday, 36-year-old Jamie Ann Glenn of Liberty is now charged in Livingston County with the delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond is $15,000 with a bond hearing scheduled for March 16th at the courthouse in Chillicothe.

