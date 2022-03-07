Audio: Former Branson performer receives 5 years probation for wire fraud

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A one-time Branson performer has been sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty last year to wire fraud.

Jason Patrick Garrett was the star of the John Denver Tribute, performed at the Branson IMAX theater 6 nights a week for several years. He ended his shows by asking audience members to donate to his Diamond Jym Ranch, a charity he said supported foster children in Branson and Texas. But federal prosecutors say the charity was a fraud, and that Garrett used the money to pay bills and for other personal expenses.

Garrett collected more than $85,000 from audience members over several years, according to U-S District Court for Western Missouri. Garrett was facing a 20-year prison sentence but reached a plea agreement in which he’ll serve 5 years’ probation and pay back $82,000, most of which will go to charities for foster children.

