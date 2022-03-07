Trenton FFA chapter captures first place in career development event in Columbia

Local News March 7, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri FFA Jacket with emblem
The Trenton R-9 FFA chapter had a team capture first place in one of the career development events Saturday in Columbia.

Trenton won first place among six teams competing in ag sales. All four team members placed in the top ten individually. Graycn Rongey and Rebecca Urich ranked first and second; with Hannah Bowe sixth and Haven Burress eighth.

The Meadville FFA chapter had three teams finish in the top five of the career development events in Columbia. Meadville was second in farm management and had fifth-place finishes for judging teams in poultry and entomology.

