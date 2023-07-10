Skidmore receives $62,500 grant for wastewater system evaluation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The city of Skidmore has been awarded a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant of $62,500 by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The grant will be used to assess the city’s wastewater system and identify necessary improvements.

The Clean Water Engineering Report Grant provides financial assistance to qualified communities to cover engineering costs associated with evaluating water and wastewater system enhancements. Skidmore intends to utilize the grant to determine the specific wastewater system improvements required to meet permit requirements, ensure reliable service to the area, and minimize stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The comprehensive facility plan is expected to be finalized by December 2024.

Dru Buntin, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, emphasized the importance of infrastructure, such as wastewater systems, for all communities, regardless of their size or location. Buntin stated, “Through this grant, we can assist cities like Skidmore in identifying the necessary changes to maintain and enhance their wastewater systems. This not only safeguards public and environmental health but also bolsters the local economy.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is dedicated to supporting water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects across the state. The department’s Financial Assistance Center offers funding opportunities for qualified communities with infrastructure needs related to water quality, wastewater, and drinking water. The project in Skidmore will be financed, either wholly or partially, with funds received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For additional information on funding opportunities for wastewater and drinking water projects, please visit the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center website.

