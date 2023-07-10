Trenton Board of Adjustments to consider zoning variance request

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Members of the Trenton Board of Adjustments will convene next month to review a request for a zoning variance. The public hearing, scheduled for August 7th, will take place at 7 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

Randy Hammett, a resident, has formally submitted a request for a 330-square-foot variance on the maximum area allotted for an accessory structure, which is currently set at 720 square feet. The proposed construction is intended to be a 30 by 35-foot building, and it is planned to be located at 612 West 10th Street in Trenton.

