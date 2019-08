Six participants competed in the Miss and Junior Miss Mercer Contest Thursday evening.

Raygen Vincent was named Miss Mercer, and Zoe Fisher was named Junior Miss Mercer.

The other Miss Mercer candidates were Jordan Coon and Nina Aguinia and the other Junior Miss Mercer candidates were Kylie Hold and Isabel Jones.

Jennifer Wilson with the North Mercer R-3 School reports the participants raised more $2,100 for scholarships for North Mercer seniors.