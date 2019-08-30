Member of Helping Hands 4-H Club takes part in Show-Me 4-H Wares Program at State Fair

A member of the Helping Hands 4-H Club of Grundy County was among more than a dozen 4-H members to sell original handmade items to Missouri State Fair attendees.

Levi Johnson of Trenton was part of the 12th Annual Show-Me 4-H Wares Program. Youth in the program are encouraged to start and run their own businesses with skills learned through 4-H projects. Johnson was selected for the homemade fishing lures he sells as part of his business called Levi’s Lures.

The 4-H members sold a variety of items, including greeting cards, photo prints, paintings, zipper pouches, key fobs, paper quill earrings and necklaces, jams, soaps, paracord bracelets, and pet toys.

Participating youth said selling their own work to the public boosted their confidence, enhanced their conversational and social skills, and prompted them to think about their next steps as young entrepreneurs.

Members of the State 4-H Council sold t-shirts at a booth for 4-Hers Helping 4-Hers, a youth-led campaign to raise $20,000, so more youth can attend state 4-H leadership conferences.

The 4-H sales booth was part of an exhibit of University of Missouri Extension programs, which included cooking demonstrations and emergency preparedness resources for families.