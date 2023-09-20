Single-vehicle crash on Highway 5 injures Columbia man

Local News September 20, 2023
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 5, a quarter-mile north of Laclede, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident took place on September 20, 2023, at approximately 1:05 PM.

The driver, identified as Hakeem O. Ajiwokewu, 28, of Columbia, was driving a 2022 Ford E350 southbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Ford E350 ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, causing total damage to the vehicle.

Trooper Stinson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Ajiwokewu was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing.

Ajiwokewu was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Phersing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

