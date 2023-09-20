Bethany man hailed as hero for actions in assisting jailer during Harrison County jail altercation

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Bethany man has been commended for his actions during an alleged altercation at the Harrison County Jail on June 24.

Online court records indicate that an inmate, 38-year-old Dustin Fortner, assisted in taking another inmate, 34-year-old Jay Rasmussen of Bethany, to the ground after Rasmussen attacked a female jailer with a sharp piece of glass. Fortner reportedly assisted in restraining Rasmussen until additional help arrived to secure him and place him in a restraint chair. Rasmussen was subsequently placed in a solitary confinement cell.



The prosecuting attorney provided the court with a DVD concerning the alleged altercation. On September 19, the court determined that Fortner’s actions were heroic and courageous, as he assisted the jailers in getting the situation under control before anyone was injured, however, the court did not consider Fortner’s actions as a factor in reducing his bond for his two pending cases in Harrison County.

As of now, bond amounts will not be reduced. Bond is set at $500,000, cash only, for a case involving the felonies of enticement or attempted enticement of a child and second-degree child molestation. Another bond is set at $75,000, cash only, for a case involving felony abuse or neglect of a child.

Fortner is next scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

Rasmussen was sentenced in August to nine months in jail after a jury found him guilty in June of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Related