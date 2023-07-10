Sidewalk improvement project set to begin in Purdin and Browning

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Purdin and Browning are gearing up for a sidewalk improvement initiative, scheduled to commence on Monday, July 17. This project aims to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and is partly funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program. It will enhance sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities in these two communities located in Linn County.

Stanton Contracting, LLC, in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has devised a plan to complete the project by early October 2023.

The project schedule is as follows:

Browning (Routes MM and O) – The project will kick off on Monday, July 17.

Crews will begin work on the north side at 7th Street (Route MM) and move eastward towards Alonzo Avenue (Route O). After completing this section, crews will shift to the south side, working westward from Alonzo Avenue to 7th Street. The work in Browning is anticipated to be finalized by mid-August.

Purdin (Route 5) – The project will commence on Monday, August 21.

Crews will initiate their work on the west side of A Street and proceed southward towards Ada Street. Upon finishing this segment, crews will switch to the east side, working northward from Ada Street to A Street. The work in Purdin is expected to be completed by early October.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

