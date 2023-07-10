Authorities report 3 arrests in Trenton and Grundy County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident has been arrested on charges of first-degree property damage, peace disturbance, and alleged careless driving of a motor vehicle. Fifty-four-year-old Jonas Lee Vance Junior is to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond has been set at $20,000 cash.

Information on file with the court from a July 3rd incident in Trenton accuses Vance of punching the top of a victim’s motor vehicle hood, causing dents. He allegedly caused alarm for two individuals. Vance was also accused of excessive speed into the exit of a drive-through banking location, endangering other property or persons.

A Chillicothe resident, 48-year-old Jason Edward Jones, was returned to Grundy County after being incarcerated at the Tipton Correctional Center. He faces Grundy County charges of passing a bad check. Jones is accused of issuing an $876 check to Orscheln’s Farm and Home in January 2022, allegedly written on a nonexistent bank account. Bond is $2,000 cash. He is to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11th).

Galt resident Adam David Anthony Davidson was arrested for alleged failure to appear in circuit court last month. Davidson has an original charge of non-support involving two minor children in 2021. Online information shows he was not present when his case was called on June 15th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond is $5,000. His next court appearance in Division One is this Thursday (July 13th).

