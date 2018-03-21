Shooting reported at business in Brookfield

The Brookfield Police Department is reporting a shooting at a local business.

At approximately 11:00 am Wednesday morning, officers with the department responded to Smith Motors at 309 Forrest Drive in response to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers determined the victim was male, and located outside of his vehicle in the parking lot on the Southwest side of the business. Witnesses at the scene, as well as the victim report they heard a single gunshot with the victim being struck in the back. The victim was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

The Brookfield Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control The investigation is ongoing with no further details available at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...