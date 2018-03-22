Newtown-Harris Board of Education accepts resignations

The Newtown-Harris Board of Education has accepted the resignation of kindergarten through 12th-grade guidance counselor Staci Freeman effective June 4th as Freeman has accepted a second through Fifth-grade counseling job with the Centerville, Iowa school district.

The board also accepted the resignation of food service staff member Polly Robinson who’s retiring at the end of this school year. Mrs. Robinson has worked for the Newtown-Harris School District for 24-years.

Also approved was April 2 as a make-up date for time missed due to inclement weather. Classes next school year at Newtown-Harris begin August 22nd and conclude May 17th, 2019.

Superintendent Kim Johnson said the district is very appreciative of a $500 donation from Canaan Fairley, a Newtown-Harris graduate. He was a co-winner in a contest at North Central Missouri College Holiday Hoops late last year. The prize money was provided by American Family Insurance.

Johnson also gave legislative updates regarding school vouchers, charter schools, and open enrollment. She said phone calls to State representatives and senators have been productive since bills regarding those items have not progressed.

Doctor Johnson encouraged school board members to contact area legislators to discuss those bills’ negative impact on rural school districts.

