KCP&L customers to see slight billing increase starting April 1

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved Kansas City Power and Light Company’s request to change its fuel adjustment charge on its electric customers’ monthly bills.

The first filing proposed to adjust the fuel adjustment charge to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs for July through December 2017.

The second filing was the charge’s true-up. A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see a decrease of about $1.87 a month.

The change is expected to take effect April 1, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...