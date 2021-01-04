Seven injured, including children and infant, in crash on Interstate 35 north of Pattonsburg

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Seven people from Texas, including five children, were injured when the van they occupied was hit by a large truck.

The crash occurred on Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 about seven miles north of Pattonsburg. The highway patrol said the Volvo Truck driven by 51-year-old Haysam Elkott of Temple Terrace, Florida was southbound when it collided with the left rear side of the van which was described as stationary and on the west shoulder of the Interstate. The impact caused the van to slide off the road where it overturned onto its roof while the truck skidded to a stop partially blocking the driving lane for awhile.

All seven occupants from Azle, Texas were taken by ambulances to hospitals.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver of the van, 31-year-old Justin Phelps, and for a nine-year-old girl who were both taken to Mosiac Life Care in St Joseph with the girl further transported to Children’s Mercy at Kansas City.

With moderate injuries and taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center were passenger, 27-year-old Dakota Torres, two and six-year-old girls. Receiving minor injuries were two boys, ages four and an infant.

All occupants but Phelps was using a safety device and both vehicles were demolished.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Harrison and Daviess County Sheriff’s Departments, the NTA Ambulance District, and Pattonsburg Fire Department.

