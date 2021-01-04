Trenton High School Alumni Association announces addition of “THS Alumni Weekend Car Show”

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Since the 2020 Trenton High School Alumni Reunion was canceled, officials are already working to make the 2021 week-end bigger and better.

The first announced addition to the annual Labor Day weekend reunion is the addition of a Car Show to be chaired by THS Alum Jeremy Soptic. Believed to be the first-ever car show to be hosted during the Alumni Weekend will be held on Saturday, September 4th, and officials say that many car enthusiasts schedule their events well in advance, thus the reason for announcing the show in Trenton early for planning.

The THS Alumni Car Show will be held in the circle drive of Trenton High School and will include numerous classes with the show scheduled to run from 9 am to 3 pm. There will be a $10.00 entry fee for exhibitors with trophies presented for winning entries and both food and door prizes available.

Exhibitors do not have to be graduates of Trenton High School nor do the spectators to view the show. All proceeds will be earmarked to support the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund.

Individuals with questions should contact Jeremy Soptic at 660-359-1938 or visit the official Facebook page at THS Alumni Car Show or the Foundation Trust for THS Facebook page.

In other related news, classes are reminded to submit updated mailing lists to Dr. John Holcomb in preparation for the annual mailing scheduled for February 2021. Lists may be picked up or the completed lists may be mailed to PO Box 185 in Trenton or to Dr. Holcomb at 3313 Lake Trenton Drive, Trenton. Mailing lists are requested to be returned by February 1st.

