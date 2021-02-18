Seven from THS chosen for Northwest Missouri All-District Choir

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

Seven Trenton High School choir students have been selected to the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir. Trager Leeper, Caleb Johnson, Mari Atup, Jaica Clark, Jonin Villacampa, Trent Villacampa, and Victor Johnson auditioned virtually.

Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick says that in a typical year, the students would have a concert with All-District Choir students from area schools. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, that performance will not be held.

All-District Choir juniors and seniors will have an opportunity to audition in March for an All-State Choir.

