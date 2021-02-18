Rissler Elementary students taking part in Kids Heart Challenge Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Students at Rissler Elementary are currently taking part in its annual Kids Heart Challenge Program with students learning about ways to help against heart disease, and taking better care of your whole body.

The students are asking for money donations in assistance to help the American Heart Association to fund research and create new resources in the fight against heart disease. The students will be done asking for donations on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

If you would like to make a donation and have not been asked by any students, you can contact David Sager at 816-804-5989 or at [email protected].

