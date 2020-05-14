Senior Life Solutions services at Wright Memorial Hospital now offered remotely

Senior Life Solutions at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton has made a transition to providing services remotely due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The outpatient group therapy program for seniors began offering teletherapy to its patients last month. Teletherapy allows them to receive care while remaining at home. The services are provided via telephone or computer by a licensed clinical social worker.

Senior Life Solutions Licensed Clinical Social Worker Greg Link explains that “during a group session, [patients] dial in or log in from a computer at the same time, and each patient has the opportunity to form a bond…with other members in the group who are experiencing similar life changes.”

Other Senior Life Solutions staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, and a registered nurse. The program helps individuals experiencing symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety or dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one.

Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, or another health care provider. Individuals can also refer to themselves. More information on Wright Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions can be obtained by calling 660-357-4730 or visiting the Senior Life Solutions section of the St. Lukes website.

