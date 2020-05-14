North Central Missouri College recognizes Outstanding Honor Graduates

The Vicki Wheeler Honors Brunch is held each year to recognize North Central Missouri College Outstanding Honor Graduates for their accomplishments.

The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given to only one student in each degree program annually. Faculty select students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.

NCMC was unable to hold the honors brunch in-person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outstanding honors graduates were recognized on social media.

NCMC honor graduates from the Green Hills Area include Brooke Leeper of Princeton in Associate in Arts in Teaching Education, Dakotah Mathews of Trenton in Behavioral Health Support, Mary Saale of Chillicothe in Criminal Justice, Russell Neely of Brookfield in Arts and Sciences, and Turner Otto of Newtown in Applied Science.

