Senator Hawley calls for investigation into Department of Energy Secretary’s false testimony on stock ownership

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urging him to schedule an oversight hearing to investigate the false statements Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm admitted to making to Senator Hawley during an April committee hearing. During the hearing, Secretary Granholm claimed she did not own any personal financial stocks, when in fact, she held individual stocks as recently as May of this year.

“I write in response to Secretary Granholm’s letter to the committee dated June 9, 2023, admitting that she made false statements concerning her ownership of individual stocks,” wrote Senator Hawley. “Secretary Granholm needs to return to the committee to correct the record and clarify her compliance—and the entire Department’s compliance—with federal ethics laws. I urge you to schedule an oversight hearing as soon as practicable to investigate this matter.”

He continued, “These latest revelations come in the context of an Energy Department that has been reported to have serious, systemic problems with ethics compliance when it comes to stock ownership and conflicts of interest. I, therefore, urge you to convene a hearing with Secretary Granholm to discuss both Secretary’s false testimony and the steps the Department is taking to ensure senior officials properly comply with federal ethics laws.”

Earlier this month, Senator Hawley sent a letter to Secretary Granholm demanding an explanation for the misleading statements she made to him during the April committee hearing.

Read the full letter here

