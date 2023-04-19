Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild year long project to benefit North 65 Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild has a year-long project to benefit the North 65 Center in Trenton.

Quilts made by guild members are displayed at the senior center, and money can be donated to determine the favorite quilt. It costs a penny a vote, but viewers can put in as much as they wish. Dollar bills are also accepted.

The quilts on display are switched every two months. They will next be changed at the start of May. Votes are accepted for an exhibit from the time it is first displayed until it is taken down.

There are six winners for the year, and the winning quilt and quilter are recognized at a Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild’s monthly meeting. Winning quilters keep their quilts.

All funds raised through the display at the North 65 Center go to the center.

