Former Chillicothe Police officer pleads “Not Guilty” to three counts of theft

A former Chillicothe Police officer entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of felony stealing $750 or more in Livingston County court on April 19th.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield waived formal arraignment. The case was continued to July 14th for a plea or trial setting.

A probable cause statement from the Highway Patrol accuses Stephens of stealing $2,103 in cash and two handguns from the Chillicothe Police Department evidence room while he was employed as an evidence officer. The guns were allegedly pawned for money at a pawn shop in Chillicothe.

The Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control initiated an investigation in October at the request of the Chillicothe Police.

