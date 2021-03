Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Laredo R-7 school will have a family reading night, a taco bar, and a silent auction on Tuesday, March 30th. Promoters say the event offers food, fun, and prizes.

Activities begin at 6 o’clock that evening with the reading of stories. The taco bar begins at 6:45 in the school cafeteria, and a silent auction will follow. Eat and pay what you want for the taco supper.

Proceeds go to the academic booster club of the Laredo Elementary School.

