Two transported to hospital after crashing on Highway 6 near Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Two individuals from Green City were taken to a hospital following a crash on Highway 6, one mile to the east of Milan.

The driver, 21-year-old Hailey Ayers, received minor injuries. She and a passenger, 18-year-old Allison Brown, went to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan following the Saturday morning (10:50 am) accident.

A pickup and the minivan were westbound, with the pickup stopped on the road, preparing to make a left turn when it was struck from behind. The driver of the pickup was listed as a 16-year-old boy from Kansas City.

That vehicle received minor damage, and the minivan was demolished. The juvenile was using a seat belt while the patrol said the two women were not.

Related