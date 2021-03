Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports the pickup reported stolen in Princeton overnight Sunday has been recovered in Osage County, Kansas. Osage County is near Topeka, Kansas.

It was early Monday morning when the 2010 GMC pickup was reported stolen from a Princeton location.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the pickup is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 660-748-3165.

