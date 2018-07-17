The schedule for the Mercer County Fair in Princeton includes several animal shows on Wednesday.

Rabbit registration will start at 8 o’clock Wednesday morning, with the Rabbit Show to begin at 10 o’clock. Poultry registration will be held from noon to 1 o’clock, with the Poultry Show to follow.

The Mercer County Health Department will sponsor water games for children at the Health Department from 2 to 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. 4-H conference judging, as well as open class exhibit judging, will run from 5 to 6 o’clock. Fair Royalty will be announced at 6 o’clock with a Pet Show set to begin at 6:30.

There will be three shows at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton Thursday.

Hog registration will run from 8 to 9 o’clock Thursday morning with the Hog Show to start at 10 o’clock.

Registration for the baby and talent shows will begin at 5:30 Thursday evening with the Baby Show to start at 6 o’clock, and a Talent Show to follow. A carnival, sponsored by Smithfield, will be held from 7 to 11 o’clock Thursday night.

The Mercer County Fair in Princeton will include two livestock shows, a Super Farmer Contest, and entertainment, all on Friday.

Registration for the sheep and goat shows will be held from 8 to 9 o’clock Friday morning. The Goat Show will begin at 10 o’clock with the Sheep Show to follow.

Super Farmer Contest registration will start at 5:30, with the contest to begin at 6 o’clock. Participants will compete in two divisions: junior ages six to 12 and senior ages 13 and older.

The Country Style Band will perform free live music at 8 o’clock Friday night with Smithfield sponsoring Friday night’s carnival from 7 to 11 o’clock.

The Mercer County Fair in Princeton concludes Saturday with several activities.

A community breakfast will start at the upper grounds at 7:30 Saturday morning. Beef registration will run from 8 to 9 o’clock, with the Beef Show to start at 10 o’clock. The 4-H will host an ice cream social at 5 o’clock Saturday evening with a livestock auction and tractor pull to start at 6 o’clock.

Smithfield once again sponsors the carnival from 7 to 11 o’clock Saturday night.

