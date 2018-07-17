Application deadline for position of Trenton Police Chief is August 17, 2018

Local News July 17, 2018 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department

An application deadline of August 17th has been set by the City of Trenton for applications to fill the position of Police Chief.

The salary range is from $49,000 to $60,000 per year.  Minimum requirements for the position are five years of law enforcement experience, with two years as a Police Chief, an Assistant Chief, police lieutenant, or police sergeant.

Those interested may contact City Administrator Ron Urton at the Trenton City Hall at (660) 359-2283 or interested parties may inquire by email at [email protected].

A job description packet can also be found on the city of Trenton website under public notices.

Post Views: 24

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News