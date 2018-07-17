Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to convene August 6th

Public hearings are scheduled first Monday of August at Trenton City Hall on two requests, one of them involves a proposed change in zoning.

Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request from Todd Grooms, in care of Tim and Laura Bland, for a conditional use permit. The request is to allow a business at 1242 Tinsman Avenue to be converted into a single-family dwelling.

The board of adjustments will consider a request for a zoning variance on property at 1706 Pleasant Plain. The request is from Jolene King, in care of Larry and Martha Thrun which seeks a 13-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for a carport at the residence.

The public hearings are August 6th at Trenton City Hall beginning at 7 o’clock that evening.

Like this: Like Loading...