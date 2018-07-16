The Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe continues today with a dog show, broiler chicken show, Achievement Night, and fishing.

Broiler chicken check-in will run from 8 o’clock to 8:30 Monday morning with the show starting in the North Barn at 9 o’clock. The Dog Show will be at the Expo Building at 9 o’clock. Orientation for achievement judges will start at 5:30 Monday evening.

Achievement Night with the judging of 4-H and FFA exhibits will be from 6 to 9 o’clock and there will be fishing at the Litton Pond from 5:30 to 8:30.

Multiple livestock shows will be held at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe Tuesday.

Poultry check in and blood testing will take place from 6 o’clock to 8:30 Tuesday morning with all birds to be in the barn by 8 o’clock, with the Poultry Show in the North Barn at 9:30.

Rabbit check in is to be held from 7 to 10 o’clock with the advanced showmanship test for rabbits starting at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.

Breeding swine will start arriving at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning and must be in place by 9 o’clock. Crossbred breeding swine will also start arriving at 8 o’clock and will be weighed in until 10 o’clock with the Breeding Swine Show to start at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Breeding swine cannot leave until the show is over and must leave the grounds by 5 o’clock.

Market swine check in runs from 5 to 9 o’clock Tuesday night with weigh in to run from 7 to 10 o’clock. Swine cannot arrive earlier than 5 o’clock and a rehearsal for the Music Show will be held at the Outside Arena at 6 o’clock.

Livestock shows continue at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe Wednesday.

The Rabbit Show will start at 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. Check in for sheep, goats, and beef, including bucket calves, will run from 8 to 11 o’clock with all livestock to be in place by 11 o’clock.

Weighing of lambs, goats, and steers will start at 10 o’clock with contestants to have market lambs sheared before weighing. The Market Swine Show will start at 1 o’clock.

The Country Jamboree will be held at the Outdoor Arena Wednesday night at 7:30 with admission a free will donation. The Livingston County 4-H Council will sponsor a free dance at the Expo Center from 8 to 10 o’clock.

Multiple activities are planned at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe Thursday.

Activities start with goat, dairy goat, breeding stock, market, and sheep shows in the Expo Center starting at 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

Super Teen Contest registration will be held in the Outdoor Arena from Noon to 6 o’clock with Super Teen competition beginning at 7:30 Wednesday night.

The Dairy Show will start in the Expo Center at 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon with breeding cattle and feeder calves. 4-H demonstrations and 4-H Entrepreneurship Market will be in the Ag Building from 2 to 6 o’clock with the Steer Show to be in the Expo Center at 3 o’clock.

The 4-H Foundation will sponsor an ice cream social from 5 to 6 o’clock.

The Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe wraps up Friday.

The Farm Bureau Breakfast, which is free to exhibitors, will start in the shelter house at 7 o’clockFriday morning. The Bucket Calf Show will be in the Expo Center at 9 o’clock.

A distracted driver simulator and seat belt convincer sponsored by the Livingston County Health Center will be available from 10 o’clock Friday morning until 2 o’clock Friday afternoon.

A blood drive coordinated by the Livingston County 4-H Council will run from 10 to 4 o’clock and the livestock judging contest will also be held from 10 to 4 o’clock.

An appreciation picnic will be held in the Expo Center from 5 o’clock to 6:30 Friday evening. Tickets may be purchased in the concession area.

Non-livestock exhibits and North Barn animals will be released at 6 o’clock. The Market Animals Sale will begin at 7 o’clock and all other animals will be released after the completion of their species in the livestock sale.

