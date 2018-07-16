Audio: Climatologist says Missouri is the “bullseye” of the drought

University of Missouri Extension climatologist Pat Guinan says Missouri is the “bullseye” of the drought.

Missourians can share drought conditions directly to the National Drought Monitor to improve reporting on-the-ground. University of Missouri Extension climatologist Pat Guinan says information can be uploaded to the newly-created Missouri Extension Drought Impact Reporter website which includes photos.

Information provided by users is shared with the national Drought Impact Reporter – the nation’s first comprehensive database of drought conditions.

Guinan says 2012’s drought was far more devastating and widespread – from Utah to Ohio – but this year’s drought conditions are different.

Guinan says temperatures are expected to moderate in Missouri this week and there might be some rain.

Like this: Like Loading...